My Own Adoption Was Called into Question When My Baby Was Born With a Different Skin Color

It wasn’t supposed to happen like this. None of it was in the birth plan. My husband speeding down the highway as blood gushed out of me. Not a soul was in sight when my husband pulled the car up to the hospital entrance, so I gingerly exited the car not wanting to call for assistance. Waddling as though I was wearing a full diaper, I made my way to labor and delivery. Before I knew it, my pants were stripped off, and I was draped with a hospital gown and hooked up to an array of beeping and buzzing machines. The panic I thought I had put at bay sprung up as the nurse handed me blood transfusion papers to sign right after examining the growing pool of blood under me.

My husband walked in, looking as worried as I felt. One of the veteran nurses kept her hand on my shoulder as she explained that the rapid loss of blood was depressing my baby's heart rate and mine. Minutes later my OB-GYN walked in and broke the news that my son needed to come out immediately at 35 weeks via C-section. Both my son and I were at risk for fatal complications.

Soon after, the doctors whisked me into surgery. John Lennon’s voice filled the operating room as the doctors and nurses’ casual chatter transported me to another world. The spinal block took effect in minutes, numbing the lower half of my body. My husband sat on a stool next to me, giving me the play-by-play of what was happening as a curtain was positioned over my chest to block my view of the delivery. It wasn't long before I felt tugging and pressure on my abdomen right before a cry pierced the air. The doctor called my husband over to cut the cord. I caught a glimpse of my son before he was placed on the scale, not breaking his steady cry. Despite weighing less than 6 pounds, my first thoughts were, "How did that enormous baby come out of me?" and "Why is he so white?"

For months, leading up to the birth of my son, I heard birth stories filled with tears of joy, screams of pain, and bursting hearts of love. What I never heard about was what I experienced: complete confusion. I couldn't understand how my husband and I made this squirmy vanilla-white bub.

As my husband, a dark-complexioned Kenyan, carried my son over to me, their contrasting skin tones looked even more striking. For so many reasons, I couldn't comprehend how this wriggly newborn laying on my milk-chocolate chest was mine. I never imagined myself as a mother and even at that moment, it wasn't sinking in. Nonetheless, I found myself washed over with love for this tiny being. My son didn't realize it, but his existence represented a gift no other person on the planet could give me. He was the first and only relationship I had with a biological relative. Adopted as an infant from India with no solid knowledge or contact with my biological parents, my son represented the first branch of my known family tree.

The nurses snapped a few family photos before taking him away for a few tests. My husband trailed the nurse as the doctor explained the various tissues he was stitching up. Confusion over the color of my son crept into the foreground. For a split-second, I questioned whether I had slept with anyone else and forgot or perhaps was drugged and raped? These fleeting thoughts left as quickly as they entered as I knew such possibilities didn't exist. There was an undeniable, though whiter, resemblance to my husband. I, on the other hand, couldn't see any of myself in my son, which was only exacerbated by his ghost white tone.

Courtesy of MK Menon The author and her family in the hospital.

After being stitched up and rolled into my maternity room, my husband updated me on the health of my son, who was being kept in the NICU for monitoring. Overall, our son was doing well. My husband joked, "Is there something you'd like to tell me?"