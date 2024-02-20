‘Like they’re my own babies.’: NC school bus driver who saved kids from fire back to work

Deona Washington grinned when asked why she chose her job.

“I love the kids, love the kids, love the kids. That’s it,” she said. “It’s like they’re my own babies.”

Washington drives buses for Durham Public Schools, and was hailed as a hero for evacuating 28 students from a smoking bus before it caught fire Friday afternoon.

“Her swift actions undoubtedly prevented a potentially catastrophic situation from escalating,” the district said on social media Tuesday.

Washington has worked for DPS for 11 years, and drives for an elementary and high school in addition to Brogden Middle School, where the students were headed home from Friday.

The incident happened about five miles from the school.

School bus driver Deona Washington arrives at Brogden Middle School in Durham where she received a hero’s welcome on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024. Washington safely evacuated all 28 of her students from a school bus engulfed in flames on Friday.

Washington said she pulled over when she saw the first wisps of smoke.

She knew there was a serious problem when she tapped the brakes and saw more smoke billow out.

“That’s when I’m like, ‘OK, we got to go,’” she told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Washington said the kids remained calm and exited through the back of the bus, awaiting her instructions.

“Nobody panicked,” she said.

The Durham Fire Department extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes. The bus was left heavily damaged and the fire’s cause is under investigation.

Washington said there were no warning lights on.

A district representative said the bus was inspected that day.

“All buses that transport students are inspected every day, and this was no exception,” spokesperson Crystal Roberts told The News & Observer.

The transportation staff that inspect buses have gone on strike two days this month, prompting districtwide school closures as they protest raises that were promised last year but were withdrawn after budgeting miscalculations.

A vote on pay is scheduled for Thursday night.

Brogden Middle School Principal Anthony White presents bus driver Deona Washington with a bouquet of flowers during a hero’s welcome on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Durham school. Washington safely evacuated all 28 of her students from a school bus engulfed in flames on Friday.

Washington was honored by district officials, students and staff at Brogden just before bus pickup time Tuesday, a welcome back that she called “amazing” after enjoying a relaxing three-day weekend.

She said she was happy to return to the work of ensuring students make it to and from school safely.

“If we don’t run, then they don’t go, and they need to learn,” she said.

School bus driver Deona Washington receives a hero’s welcome at Brogden Middle School in Durham on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024. Washington safely evacuated all 28 of her students from a school bus engulfed in flames on Friday.