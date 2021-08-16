Own Concours Gold 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback Magic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Ford Mustang is headlining the upcoming Mecum auction.

What is there to say that hasn't already been said about the mighty Boss 429 Mustang? Its legendary status is entirely justified – it held the title as the biggest, baddest Mustang around for decades.

Even now, it's one of those cars that is spoken up in reverent tones whenever the subject of muscle cars is brought up for discussion. In fact, it's nearly impossible to find a clickbait "Top 10 Muscle Cars" list that doesn't include the Boss 429 Mustang.

The Boss 429 was built in 1969 and 1970 to homologate the Boss 429 engine for NASCAR competition. At the time, 500 road cars were required to be built with this engine. For ended up building 1,359 Boss 429 Mustangs.

We've always found it interesting that the Boss 429 Mustangs were among the most subdued-looking Mustangs of their era, despite the potent powerplant under the hood. The 1969 Mustang Boss 429 seen here is one of just 857 built in 1969. See it here.

Ad highlights:

KK no. 2274

429/375 HP V-8 engine

4-speed close-ratio manual transmission

purchased new from Brookdale Motors, INC. in Minneapolis, MN

Concours frame-off restoration by nationally recognized Boss restoration facility

Received MCA Gold in "1969-1970 Boss Concours Trailered or Driven Class" at MCA Nationals

Received Diamond at Boss Nationals in Tulsa

Grabber Green with Black Clarion knit/ Corinthian vinyl interior

3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle

Drag pack

Convenience group

Electric clock

Rim blow-deluxe steering wheel

Console

AM radio

Decor group

Deluxe belts/ warning lights

Competition suspension

Functional front air spoiler

Trunk mounted battery

Marti Report

Judging sheets

Photos of restoration on flashdrive

