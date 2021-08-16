Own Concours Gold 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback Magic
This Ford Mustang is headlining the upcoming Mecum auction.
What is there to say that hasn't already been said about the mighty Boss 429 Mustang? Its legendary status is entirely justified – it held the title as the biggest, baddest Mustang around for decades.
Even now, it's one of those cars that is spoken up in reverent tones whenever the subject of muscle cars is brought up for discussion. In fact, it's nearly impossible to find a clickbait "Top 10 Muscle Cars" list that doesn't include the Boss 429 Mustang.
The Boss 429 was built in 1969 and 1970 to homologate the Boss 429 engine for NASCAR competition. At the time, 500 road cars were required to be built with this engine. For ended up building 1,359 Boss 429 Mustangs.
We've always found it interesting that the Boss 429 Mustangs were among the most subdued-looking Mustangs of their era, despite the potent powerplant under the hood. The 1969 Mustang Boss 429 seen here is one of just 857 built in 1969. See it here.
Ad highlights:
KK no. 2274
429/375 HP V-8 engine
4-speed close-ratio manual transmission
purchased new from Brookdale Motors, INC. in Minneapolis, MN
Concours frame-off restoration by nationally recognized Boss restoration facility
Received MCA Gold in "1969-1970 Boss Concours Trailered or Driven Class" at MCA Nationals
Received Diamond at Boss Nationals in Tulsa
Grabber Green with Black Clarion knit/ Corinthian vinyl interior
3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle
Drag pack
Convenience group
Electric clock
Rim blow-deluxe steering wheel
Console
AM radio
Decor group
Deluxe belts/ warning lights
Competition suspension
Functional front air spoiler
Trunk mounted battery
Marti Report
Judging sheets
Photos of restoration on flashdrive
