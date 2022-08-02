‘Own Every Dollar’ gangsters charged with NYC ‘murder and mayhem’ by Manhattan prosecutors

Two dozen members of a ruthless gang within the Trinitarios were charged in twin indictments Tuesday with terrorizing Manhattan, Queens and Bronx neighborhoods for years with “extreme violence and mayhem.”

The accused members of the ruthless “Own Every Dollar” gang were named in separate indictments filed in state and federal courts in Manhattan. DA Alvin Bragg and U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the alleged gangsters were responsible for a shocking amount of street violence.

“OED is highly-structured and organized,” Bragg said at a press conference. “Members recite an oath of loyalty. They have written rules that can be changed only by a vote. It is, therefore, no surprise that OED had the capacity to carry out carefully-planned and executed heinous criminal activity.”

Two of the accused gangsters, charged with murder and attempted murder, are just 16 and 17.

OED was behind a number of high profile killings and robberies in recent years. Bragg said its members scoured social media to identify their victims and tracked them to restaurants and nightclubs in Washington Heights, Midtown, the Lower East Side and the Bronx, where they allegedly carried out most of the robberies.

“They had luxury getaway cars at the ready and were armed with semi-automatic weapons. If anyone dared resist, OED members would pistol whip or shoot their victims,” Bragg said.

Among the organization’s murder victims was Jeffrey Sanchez, who was allegedly shot and killed by the 16-year-old OED member as he walked to his car at the Opus Lounge in Inwood on Sept. 21, 2021. Another OED member, Damien Suarez, 20, was charged for the killing the following December, three days before Sanchez’s baby girl was born. He and the teen allegedly swiped the victim’s Cartier watch as he lay dying in the street.

Manhattan federal prosecutors, meanwhile, filed racketeering charges against 16 accused OED members.

The feds said that between August 2018 and February of this year, members of Own Every Dollar committed five murders, 12 attempted murders, seven armed robberies, and other violent offenses to protect their drug business. They also allegedly dealt heroin and lethal drugs like fentanyl.

Williams described Own Every Dollar as “a particularly vicious street gang with a reputation for extreme violence and mayhem.”