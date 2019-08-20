2005 Ford GT: America's Homegrown Supercar

Elizabeth Puckett

Don't miss the opportunity to own this rare American supercar.

The first generation run of the Ford GT quickly propelled the car into American supercar status, and it all started with a 2005 Ford GT, just like this one up for grabs. This mid-engine beauty is a part of the limited production first year run, and it’s super low mileage as a bonus, making it an ideal modern classic collectible. 

When Ford came up with the idea to release a street legal supercar under their moniker, they were inspired by the iconic GT40, four time consecutive champion of the "24 Hours of LeMans”. It is built using a lightweight aluminum space frame and body, and a powerful 5.4-liter supercharged engine carries the lightweight body effortlessly. 

The mid-engine powertrain funnels 550-horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque through a six-speed manual transmission, and gives the car the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour in approximately 3.3-seconds, with a top speed of almost 200 mph. 

Own This Exceptional Low Mileage 2005 Ford GT

Ford limited production on this model to keep it exclusive, and that’s turned it into a highly sought after collectible. With only 1900 total 2005 Ford GTs produced, finding one for sale isn’t always an easy task, but this example from Triple F Automotive is a perfect choice, with only 1400 miles on the clock. Check it out now and see the ad highlights below. 

Ad Highlights:

-5.4-Liter DOHC Supercharged/Intercooled Aluminum V8 Engine

-Ricardo Six-Speed Manual Transmission  

-Helical Limited-Slip Differential 

-Twin Plate Clutch Setup

-Six-Spoke Aluminum Wheels 

-Goodyear F1 Eagle Tires ( 18-Inch Front/19-Inch Rear) 

-Brembo Vented Disc Brakes with Optional Grey 4 Piston Aluminum Calipers 

-Four Channel Anti-Lock Brake System 

-Air Conditioning 

-Power Windows/Seats/ Mirrors 

-Leather Bucket Seats & Interior Trim 

-Keyless Remote 

-Driving Lamps 

-Tilt-Telescopic Steering 

-Optional McIntosh Audio Option: AM FM/CD 

-8-inch Subwoofer 

-A-Pillar Speakers

 