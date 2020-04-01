Own A Fiery 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo

This well-maintained 996 Turbo is ready for a new home.

One of the best performance deals if you’re looking for a fast Porsche is the 996 Turbo. While some have tried to demonize this car, the reality is it’s a solid GT worthy of the 911 Turbo legacy. The fact is while some will pass on this clean and well-maintained 2002 Porsche 911 Turbo being offered by Frazier Motorcar Company, that just means you can get a quality car for a better price.

According to the dealer, this car has been regularly serviced by Beverly Hills Porsche, following Porsche’s factory schedule. From the photos it’s easy to tell the Porsche 996 Turbo is extremely clean both outside and in. The silver paint looks about as close as possible to perfect for its age. There’s a nice shine on all the body panels so this car really catches your eye. All the body trim looks fresh. No obvious damage is showing on the OE wheels and the Michelin tires have deep tread still.

It’s the same story with the black interior, where everything looks factory and still has a nice luster to it. You can tell the seats have been used, but the leather isn’t cracking or showing splitting anywhere. It’s obvious this car has been garaged and has spent little time in the sun.

This car comes with a turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six engine. It pushes 415-horsepower, a figure which is certainly respectable by today’s standards. Considering this Porsche also comes with a six-speed manual transmission it’s a real driver’s car, keeping you actively engaged while driving on any stretch of road.

The dealer says this Porsche has no accident history. If you’ve been looking for a collectible Porsche 996 this is an excellent one to grab and cherish. As time wears on values will no doubt increase, especially as more people realize just how underrated the 996 has been.