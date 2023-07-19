Own This Full-Size RC Buggy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it’s fully drivable!

If you're a fan of remote-controlled cars, particularly the legendary Tamiya Wild One from the 1980s, get ready to rejoice. The British firm, The Little Car Company, known for its downsized versions of classic cars, has taken the iconic RC buggy and transformed it into a full-sized, drivable car called the Wild One Max. This exciting creation is now available for orders, allowing enthusiasts to experience all the fun of the original without having to stand on the edge of their lawn.

Inspired by the beloved Tamiya Wild One remote-controlled car, The Little Car Company has crafted a road-legal (in some countries) electric dune buggy. The Wild One Max features a two-seat cockpit equipped with Cobra bucket seats and four-point harnesses, ensuring a thrilling and secure ride. Adjustable Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs contribute to its off-road capabilities, with impressive figures including 270mm of ground clearance, a 34.1-degree approach angle, and a 50.8-degree departure angle.

Just like its miniature counterpart, the Wild One Max offers swappable battery packs, providing up to 14.4kWh of energy storage. The electric drivetrain propels the vehicle to a top speed of 100km/h while delivering a driving range of approximately 200km. Despite its powerful performance, the Wild One Max weighs just 500kg, making it a nimble and exhilarating ride.

Inside the cockpit, drivers will find a 5.0-inch central screen featuring a rear-view camera for added convenience. Paying homage to its remote-controlled origins, the Wild One Max comes with a "giant sticker sheet" that allows owners to customize their car's exterior appearance to match the original scale-model buggy.

For the first 100 buyers, The Little Car Company offers a Launch Edition pack, which includes a carbon-fiber dashboard plaque, 'hologram' wheel design, and a matching 1/10th-scale Wild One remote-controlled car to proudly display alongside the full-sized version.

The Wild One Max is now available for order, with prices starting from £35,000 ($AU67,000). Automotive enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness this remarkable creation as it makes its debut this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of RC car history in real life and experience the joy of driving the legendary Tamiya Wild One.

