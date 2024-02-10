You can own this historic, oceanfront Hawaii ‘village’ on private peninsula for $28M

An exclusive and historic 1.3-acre property along the Kona Coast of Hawaii — sitting on its own private peninsula — is for sale for $28 million.

The family compound is surrounded by the ocean and two bays and comes with 600 feet of private shoreline and unobstructed 270° views of the Pacific.

The exquisite estate is comprised of five contiguous properties acquired over a 10-year period, including the main residence on the point, two oceanfront bungalows and a building that contains an office, media room and a four-car garage.

All furnishings and art collections will be included in the sale, according to Hualalai Realty, which holds the listing.

The Ha’ikaua Point compound is surrounded by lush and beautiful landscaped grounds. In total, there are seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven half-bathrooms with 8,913 square feet of living space.

The homeowners are George and Sharon Handgis, who founded the home improvement warehouse chain HomeClub in 1983.

“It’s a private village,” George Handgis said about the property in a promotional video. “There’s no place like it. It’s beautiful, it’s safe, it’s peaceful, it’s anonymous.”

And it’s historic.

“King Kamehameha the Third was born at the head of the bay here, Keohou Bay,” George Handgis said. “This was the playground of royalty.”

Ha’ikaua Point Estate’s ocean frontage is protected by an offshore reef.

“It is a place to come and relax and enjoy, and is absolutely incredible with the clear blue water protected by a reef in the front,” Sharon Handgis said. “It’s shallow, the swimming is spectacular.”

The property would be a good setting to use for private functions or corporate retreats, George Handgis said.

“The options are unlimited,” the property listing states.

A large portion of the sale proceeds will go toward an endowment for the Jonathan Dale Miller Foundation, which the homeowners started in 1999 to honor their grandson’s final wish to feed the hungry and give toys to children in need at Christmas, a representative of Hualalai Realty said. Jonathan died at age 9 after developing a rare, terminal brain disease called adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

The listing agents are Rob Kildow, director of residential sales and principal broker at Hualalai Realty, and Kurtis Becker, managing director at Hawai’i Global Luxury Group.

Ha’ikaua Point Estate on the Kona Coast.