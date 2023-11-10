Own This Italian Jewel-Broad Arrow Is Selling A Classically Italian Lancia Aurelia America

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Exquisite 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider.

A rare gem of automotive history, the 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America, is now available for 995,000 Euros, presenting an exceptional opportunity for classic car enthusiasts. This particular model stands out as one of the mere 59 right-hand drive examples ever built, out of a total of just 240 B24 Spider Americas.

This European market specimen is even more unique due to its original 240 kph speedometer, a detail that emphasizes its rarity and exclusivity. More so, it boasts its original numbers-matching engine, further adding to its authenticity and value.

The car's allure is enhanced by its elegant chrome Borrani wire wheels and a sophisticated Nardi wood-trimmed steering wheel, offering a perfect blend of style and performance. Additionally, it features a very rare and sought-after body-color Carrozzeria Fontana hardtop, which elevates its overall appeal.

The 1955 Lancia Aurelia underwent a comprehensive restoration by the renowned Lancia Specialist Peter Bazille at B.F. Touring Garage in Germany. The meticulous restoration process spanned five years, from 2008 to 2013, ensuring the car's condition is nothing short of spectacular.

Having been cherished by just two long-term collectors since 1983 and residing in the current ownership for the past 15 years, this car has been maintained with utmost care and attention. Its eligibility for the Mille Miglia adds to its appeal as both a collector's item and a participant in one of the most prestigious vintage car events.

The sale includes the restored original seats, a spare, and a jack, ensuring the new owner has everything needed to maintain this classic's legacy. Currently located in Germany, this 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive art and history.

