You Can Own Ken Block's Porsche 911 Safari Rally Car

The internet's favorite rally driver, Ken Block, split up with longtime partner Ford after 11 years of hooliganism back in early 2021. Since then, he's gotten his hands on all sorts of awesome metal, including a Subaru WRX STI rally car, a Baja-ready trophy truck, and even a top-level R5 Skoda Fabia. This past February he raced this Porsche 911 SC in the East Africa Safari Rally. Now, you can own it.

This car, built by the experts at Tuthill Porsche, was custom-built for Block and features all of the race-ready upgrades you'd expect from the ultimate rally 911. Based on a 1987 911 SC, it's sporting bodywork reflective of the legendary 911 SC/RS, along with a full roll cage and all of the equipment needed to navigate the harsh African terrain. The 3.0-liter flat-six out back was fully rebuilt before the event, and now makes around 280 hp. It gets power to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Behind the wheels you'll find five-way adjustable rally-specific dampers.

This 911, up for auction right now in the U.K. via Collecting Cars, will be sold in "as-raced" condition, meaning nothing about the car will be altered between when Block finished the race and when the buyer takes ownership. There is minor damage to some of the lower bodywork, and dust from the event present. Because this is a road-legal, U.K.-registered vehicle, a U.S. buyer should have no trouble importing it Stateside, as it's over 25 years old.

The current high bid sits at £54,600 as of this writing, with five days remaining. Considering how much custom work has been done to this car, we expect it to go for much more than that. Even before you factor in its provenance as an ex-Ken Block competition car.

