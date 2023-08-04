Own The (Off) Road In This Toyota Land Cruiser URJ-200 Heritage Edition

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It is selling at No Reserve on Bring a Trailer.

An extraordinary 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser URJ200 Heritage Edition is up for grabs, with no reserve, in Oregon. What makes this particular Land Cruiser unique is its extensive list of modifications and features, offering a blend of luxury, power, and ruggedness that speaks to both the off-road enthusiast and the comfort-seeking commuter.

A Special Heritage Edition

This Land Cruiser is not an ordinary model; it's a Heritage Edition, which brings revised aesthetics such as a tweaked grille, darkened LED headlight housing, and black mirror caps with chrome highlights. Finished in Classic Silver Metallic, the truck captures attention with its robust appearance and thoughtful design.

Built for Off-Road Excellence

The Land Cruiser has always been a favorite among off-road enthusiasts, and this specific vehicle takes it up a notch. It has been equipped with King 2.5 remote-reservoir shock absorbers, providing a 2" lift, alongside aftermarket upper control arms. The 18" BBS forged wheels in a unique bronze finish are paired with 33×12.5″ Toyo Open Country M/T tires, ensuring firm grip and stability on all terrains.

Further adding to its off-road credentials are a Baja Designs 30″ dual-mode light bar, a Warn Zeon winch with synthetic rope, ARB front recovery points, Metal Tech rock sliders, and a Prinsu roof rack. These additions not only enhance the appearance but ensure this Land Cruiser is ready for any adventure.

Luxury Interiors and Top-Notch Amenities

Inside, the heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats are wrapped in black leather with contrast stitching. Additional luxury features include heated second-row seats, third-row seating, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, four-zone automatic climate control, and a 9" touchscreen infotainment system complete with navigation.

A 14-speaker JBL sound system ensures a premium audio experience, and Land Cruiser-branded all-weather mats protect the footwells and cargo area.

Reliable Powerhouse Under the Hood

Powering this Land Cruiser is a 5.7-liter V8 engine, boasting 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A dual-range transfer case, locking Torsen limited-slip center differential, and features like Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and CRAWL control enhance its off-road prowess.

With only 23k miles on the odometer and recent service including an oil change, this Land Cruiser is in pristine condition and ready for its next owner.

A Unique Opportunity

For anyone looking to own a piece of Toyota's off-road legacy combined with modern luxury, this 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser URJ200 Heritage Edition offers a compelling package. The blend of factory features and aftermarket enhancements make it a one-of-a-kind opportunity. The inclusion of removed factory parts, manufacturer's literature, parts receipts, service records, two key fobs, and a clean Carfax report adds to the attractiveness of this offer.

The no-reserve status of this vehicle is sure to make it a sought-after item for off-road enthusiasts and Toyota aficionados alike. It's not just a car; it's a symbol of Toyota's rich heritage and a testament to what makes the Land Cruiser an enduring icon.

