Own A Slice Of Perfect Muscle Mopar - A 1968 Dodge Coronet R/T Convertible

A stunning classic Mopar guaranteed make those sunny weekend cruises more enjoyable than ever.

Taking a glance at this classic Coronet, there's no denying that this classic beauty would garner attention no matter where it goes. With the R/T Coronet being the high-performance model for Dodge, it was powered by a standard 440 Magnum or the optional 426 Hemi. Classic Car Liquidators is excited to offer the chance to call this incredible 1968 Dodge Coronet R/T Convertible your very own.

More

This stunning classic Dodge Coronet convertible is slathered in a deep shiny black paint complete with contrasting red exterior touches such as the R/T emblem embedded in the grille and dual "bumblebee" stripes that encircle the tail end. A black convertible top in fantastic condition keeps the black theme flowing continuously on this classic Mopar. Shiny chrome brightwork and accents also further complement its stunning aesthetic and add to its stylish classic curb appeal. Open the doors or lower the convertible top to reveal an immaculate bright red interior that perfectly pop of color against its beautiful dark exterior.

For the 1968 model, the popular Dodge Coronet was given a restyle along with the similar Plymouth Belvedere, both sharing the same B-body platform. The American automaker offered the Coronet in 16 colors, several engine options, and a variety of models including hardtops, sedans, station wagons, and convertibles. This convertible R/T happens to be powered by one of the more powerful V8 engine options.

The '68 Coronet was given all-new metal sheetmetal and updated styling cues include the flowing roofline, an upgraded grill, a humble spoiler, and rear fenders that expanded around the wheel well. The classic Mopar retained the 117-inch wheelbase. Air conditioning was only available in the Coronets powered by the 440-cubic-inch V8 backed by a TorqueFlite automatic transmission.