Own a small business in one of these three areas? Apply for help with building repairs.

I’m always proud of how our city continuously looks to partner and create synergy to help our businesses and residents. That kind of collaboration now has opened opportunities for small businesses in parts of the city to make exterior improvements to their buildings.

Three areas, Martin Luther King, Capitol Hill and Metro Park, were identified for support because they’re part of the city of Oklahoma City’s neighborhood revitalization program known as the Strong Neighborhoods Initiative. The initiative helps improve neighborhoods through physical, social and economic investments that tip neighborhoods toward self-sufficiency.

The new SNI Storefront Improvement Program, administered by The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, will reimburse businesses up to $25,000 in expenses for outdoor building repairs such as windows, paint, signage or other improvements. Projects must be completed within six months of project approval. Businesses must have been established before March 3, 2021, and be located in the Martin Luther King, Capitol Hill and Metro Park neighborhoods. Business owners may apply now with The Alliance.

The collaboration between the city’s Strong Neighborhoods Initiative and the SNI Storefront Improvement Program will create synergy by supporting both residences and businesses in the same neighborhoods. Making businesses more attractive spurs economic activity and private investment along these commercial corridors and neighborhoods.

For over 10 years, the Strong Neighborhoods Initiative has been successful in revitalizing neighborhoods through activities such as home repairs, new home construction, public art, park improvements, after-school programs, sidewalks and beautification projects. Now, federal ARPA funds will be used to focus on business exteriors and make a further impact in these communities.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of Oklahoma City. Small businesses employ just over half of all Oklahoma City workers and help to diversify our economy, provide valuable goods and services, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and enhance the quality of life for everyone.

Small businesses and especially minority-owned small businesses were impacted most by COVID. Since the start of the COVID pandemic, The Alliance partnered with the city of Oklahoma City and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber to create and administer multiple assistance programs using federal relief dollars to quickly bring financial and operational support to small businesses in Oklahoma City. These programs help our workforce, support small business recovery, and increase economic resiliency. The new storefront improvement program is modeled on a previous storefront improvement program that invested almost $1 million in small business improvements in Oklahoma City.

The storefront improvement program is part of a suite of federally funded programs that include business accelerators, procurement and contracting support, and workforce development training that underwrite the cost of courses and job training for in-demand careers in hospitality, retail, IT, front-end development, cybersecurity and coding.

This is just one more example of how our city has taken a thoughtful approach to investing ARPA funds in a way that increases the vitality and resilience of our businesses and workers. Across our city, there are many organizations that work together to understand and meet the needs of small businesses. We're proud of our work to provide meaningful resources to help businesses and individuals increase their capacity and grow stronger.

Kenton Tsoodle

Kenton Tsoodle is the president of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC small businesses can get help with building repairs in these areas