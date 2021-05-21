Owner of AP tower destroyed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza says he saw no evidence of Hamas in the building

Yasser Abu Wazna,Bill Bostock
·7 min read
Gaza Mahdi
The remains of Jawad Mahdi's al-Jalaa building in Gaza City. Yasser Abu Wazna / Insider

  • EXCLUSIVE: The AP building in Gaza which was felled by an Israeli airstrike did not house Hamas, the building's owner told Insider

  • The Associated Press also says it saw no Hamas presence in the building.

  • Israeli officials told Insider more details about why they destroyed the tower.

The owner of the Associated Press building in Gaza City that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on May 15 told Insider he never saw evidence inside the building of any presence of Hamas, the Palestinian organization the Israeli government said it was targeting.

His account dovetails with that of the AP, which told Insider there was "no indication of a Hamas presence in the building" before the 12-floor tower was reduced to rubble during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Separately, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations told Israeli radio that he believed the AP was "not aware of the existence of Hamas in the building" before the strike was called.

The Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli government, however, both told Insider that Hamas had been secretly using the building for military intelligence purposes and that a unit operating out of the building had been conducting sabotage operations against the IDF. The Israeli officials did not offer Insider definitive proof of how they knew Hamas had used the building.

The competing accounts mean uncertainty remains around the motive for destroying the tower.

Gaza Mahdi
Mahdi begged Israeli intelligence agents to give people more time to evacuate their equipment but his pleas were rejected. Yasser Abu Wazna / Insider

The building also held a bureau of the Al Jazeera TV network and other media outlets that covered Gaza. The AP used the building's rooftop to shoot live coverage of rocket attacks and airstrikes during the conflict.

Jawad Mahdi, the owner of the Jalaa building, spoke to Insider while standing in the street outside the still-smoking ruins of the structure. There were no members of Hamas, or offices belonging to Hamas, inside the building, he said. "We do not have terrorism, no rockets, nothing," he said. "It was a normal life, no militants or anything."

'Give us 10 minutes' ... but a plea is rejected

The IDF has a policy of warning residents of civilian buildings in Gaza before they attack, so that they can evacuate and minimize the potential loss of life. They also begin their attacks with "roof-knocker" bombs that rattle buildings immediately before their destruction, just in case anyone inside has not received the warning.

Mahdi spent the final 10 minutes before the attack pleading with an Israeli intelligence officer on the phone to allow journalists back inside the tower to retrieve their belongings. "All I'm asking is to let four people ... to go inside and get their cameras," he said, according to the AP. "We respect your wishes, we will not do it if you don't allow it, but give us 10 minutes." The plea was rejected, AP reported, and Mahdi said, "You have destroyed our life's work, memories, life. I will hang up, do what you want. There is a God."

Gaza Mahdi
The building was smoldering the next day. Yasser Abu Wazna / Insider

Among the collapsed concrete floors of the building, Mahdi looked through the debris with an Insider camera crew. He held up a singlet with a cartoon character on it. "These are the clothes we used to manufacture. This is not clothing for fighters who want to fight with Israel. These are clothes people wear to go to the sea and to travel. Gazans love life," he told us.

"They claim that there were terrorist activities in the building. This is a 15-storey building [including the basements]. If a 50- or 70-square-metre office had terrorism-related activities in it, is the solution to take the whole building down?" he said.

IDF: 'The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organization hides behind and uses as human shields'

An IDF spokesperson told Insider that the strike was ordered because the building "contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization. The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organization hides behind and uses as human shields. The Hamas terror organization deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip. Prior to the strike, the IDF provided advance warning to civilians in the building and allowed sufficient time for them to evacuate the site."

Gaza Mahdi
Mahdi runs a chain of clothing stores in Gaza. Yasser Abu Wazna / Insider

"The Jalaa's building housed Hamas military intelligence, and military assets belonging both to the Hamas terror organization and the Islamic Jihad. The building housed the Hamas Research and Development unit, which is responsible, among other things, for terror activity carried out against the State of Israel. The R&D unit consists of subject matter experts (SMEs) which constitute a unique asset to the Hamas terrorist organization. These SMEs operate the most valuable Hamas technological equipment against Israel. The unit used these capabilities against Israel in a number of incidents in attempts to sabotage and disrupt the actions of the IDF and of civilians in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip."

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said later, "We have no indication of a Hamas presence in the building, nor were we warned of any such possible presence before the airstrike. This is something we check as best we can. We do not know what the Israeli evidence shows, and we want to know."

"Had we seen any credible information that our journalists were at risk or our ability to report the news accurately and fairly was compromised, we would have taken action to address the situation. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk," Pruitt said.

Israeli ambassador: 'It's more likely they were not aware of the existence of Hamas in the building'

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the US and UN, told Israel's public radio station, KAN, on May 19, that the reason for the strike was shared with the Biden Administration. He also said that he did not believe the AP knew its building was also being used by Hamas.

"We explained to him that such decisions of shelling terrorist military targets are not made lightly in Israel. There is an orderly process that also goes through legal consultations. They check that it conforms with international law, and that it is indeed a military target, and I think he showed understanding, and even appreciated the fact that an early alert was given. Of course, I understand their feelings as a news agency going through an experience like this. I can also tell you that as a state, we don't have information as to whether AP knew or did not know that Hamas is in that building, because the unit that was operating there was a secret unit. It can be said it's more likely they were not aware of the existence of Hamas in the building."

Gaza Mahdi
Yasser Abu Wazna / Insider

On May 17, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US had requested details for the logic behind the strike but that "I have not seen any information provided" in response.

'Do you see this brown spot there? My house is underneath it'

Mahdi had lived in the building since 1997. About 150 people lived in 30 residential apartments and a further 150 or so worked in 50 offices. Mahdi also runs a chain of clothing stores in Gaza.

"The little girls who are 5 years old are asking for their clothes and their toys," he said.

"Do you see this brown spot there?" Mahdi said, gesturing at the wreckage. "My house is underneath it, the seventh floor. When I was here yesterday, I saw some of our belongings, clothes, my bed, I saw my blanket. The whole house is here."

This story was reported by Yasser Abu Wazna in Gaza and Bill Bostock in London, and edited by Erica Berenstein in New York and Jim Edwards in London.

