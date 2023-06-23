Owner appeal after llama found wandering in Aberdeenshire

The owner of a llama is being sought after it was seen wandering in an Aberdeenshire field.

The Scottish SPCA said the llama was spotted near the new Pitsligo area.

The animal charity said it went out to investigate and found the llama but it was difficult to catch.

"Llamas are herd animals so it will likely be quite stressed out by being in the field alone," Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Debbie Gibson said.

"We have been in touch with the locals in the area to try and identify the owner but we have had no luck so far.

"We would like to try and find their owner in the hope they can assist us with catching.

"If anyone recognises this llama, they should call our helpline on 03000 999 999."