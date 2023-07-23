Owner arrested after police find stolen vehicles at Atlanta chop shop, police say

The owner of an Atlanta chop shop has been arrested after police found multiple stolen vehicles in her possession.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, APD officers responded to an address on Delowe Drive in reference to a recovered stolen car.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who said he found two of his cars stripped at the chop shop.

The man told police he left the cars with a mechanic at an auto shop located nearby, and they were supposed to be making repairs, but said he never heard back from the mechanic shop.

The victim decided to go to the location and see what was happening with his vehicles, and that is when he noticed two of his vehicles were moved to and stripped down at 2006 Delowe Dr. The victim then contacted police to advise of his discovery.

While on the scene, officers recovered the victim’s two vehicles and found an additional three vehicles which all came back as stolen.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant, leading to the arrest of the shop’s owner Tranika Kelly.

Kelley with the charge of Forgery in the First Degree.

She remains in Fulton County Jail.

In total, police recovered three vehicles were recovered from the address and one additional vehicle was recovered from a nearby address as well.

Police are still investigating.

