Owner arrested after his unlicensed assisted living home raided by police

The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility raided by Miami-Dade police, state investigators and federal agents Wednesday morning has been arrested.

Otto Egea, 65, was being held in jail Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of operating an unlicensed assisted living facility. He is also being held on separate warrants on charges of driving with a suspended license and domestic violence.

Miami-Dade police, Agency for Healthcare Administration, Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Family, along with several federal agents, served a warrant on the the duplex illegally operating as an assisted living home, located at 20700 SW 122nd Ave. in South Miami Heights, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police arrested Egea hours later.

According to investigators, there were at least 30 people living in the eight-bedroom, four-bathroom 2,460-square feet blue duplex, with the faded words, “Home Sweet Home,” hanging above the front door. “Home Sweet Home 2) was the name of the ALF that was run out of this address under license No. 10773 by South Dade Elderly Corporation, which state records say existed from February 2000 through February 2011.

From the outside, the house looks like a typical residential house. But, police said Egea made multiple alterations inside to make room for residents and staff.

“It’s got multiple rooms subdivided within the home. It’s got bunk beds in there, locker rooms,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told reporters Wednesday. “Clearly 30 people to live in one residence is unsafe, and of course, inhumane.”

Egea has a long history of committing such crimes, and a similar warrant was executed on the same house for the same complaint in July 1999, according to a Miami Herald article from the time.

“Neighbors said residents would wander around the streets unsupervised, sometimes knocking on their doors and asking for food or sobbing that they didn’t want to go back,” the article reported.

A next-door neighbor interviewed by the Herald Wednesday said she often saw people in the back yard of the duplex smoking cigarettes and marijuana, and arguing with each other. After police arrived, some residents, looking disheveled and thin, sat and meandered outside, some in bathrobes and Crocs.

Police said people living in the home were a mix of the elderly and those with mental health and addiction issues. Since January, 15 residents had been involuntarily taken from the home for psychiatric evaluations, Zabaleta said.

The Department of Children and Family Services, which has not returned a message for comment on the home, is expected to evaluate the residents to determine where they should go from here. Police are also in the process of interviewing the residents to see how they ended up at the home, Zabaleta said.

More recently, Egea served three years in federal prison on a 2015 conviction for conspiracy to receive health care kickbacks. Prosecutors say he recruited patients for a company called Greater Miami Behavioral Healthcare, which was scamming Medicare, according to court documents.

He was among 73 people charged in that investigation.

Although he was released from prison in 2019, the federal government earlier this month garnished his income because the Southern District of Florida said he has not paid the $701,084 in restitution he was ordered to pay when he was sentenced to prison, according to court documents.