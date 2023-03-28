Owner of auto repair shop in Cranberry Township accused of driving, renting out customer vehicles

The owner of a Cranberry Township repair shop is accused of renting out customers’ vehicles and driving them around when he was supposed to be fixing them.

The owner, Keith Smith, is also accused of taking money for the repairs he never made.

Only Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann was there when four Cranberry Township police cruisers surrounded the repair shop Tuesday. Hear what one customer says happened after he dropped off his truck – on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Nashville shooting timeline: Shooter’s message to teammate, police response Arnold police officer on unpaid leave, facing charges from Pennsylvania Game Commission Recall alert: Honda recalls 330K vehicles because of mirror problem VIDEO: Sources: Police investigating report of shots fired, rollover crash in McKees Rocks DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts