Owner of Bartow company gets 10 years in prison for forced labor of Mexican workers

The owner of a Bartow-based farm labor company was sentenced to 118 months in prison on Thursday for leading a conspiracy that trapped Mexican agricultural workers into forced labor in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017.

Bladimir Moreno, 55, the owner of Los Villatoros Harvesting LLC at 8331 Alturas Road in Bartow, the labor contracting company that employed the workers, was charged in September 2021 and pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Edward Honeywell of the Middle District of Florida sentenced Moreno to 118 months in prison with three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay more than $175,000 in restitution to the victims.

Two of Moreno’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy under RICO, and a third, Guadalupe Mendes, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct a federal investigation. They were sentenced in October.

Efrain Cabrera Rodas, a citizen of Mexico who worked for LVH as a recruiter, manager and supervisor, received 41 months in prison. Christina Gamez, a U.S. citizen who worked for LVH as a bookkeeper, manager and supervisor, received 37 months in prison. Mendes, a U.S. citizen, who worked for LVH as a manager and supervisor, received eight months of home detention and a $5,500 fine to be paid over 24 months of supervised release.

According to court documents, Moreno's farm labor contracting company brought large numbers of temporary, seasonal Mexican workers into the United States on H-2A agricultural visas and compelled them to work in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina. Authorities also said he engaged in a pattern of other racketeering activity that included visa fraud and fraud in foreign labor contracting, among other things.

In order to facilitate the enterprise, Moreno made false statements in applications to federal agencies for the company to be granted temporary, H-2A agricultural workers, according to the Department of Justice. Moreno and his co-conspirators also made false promises to the Mexican workers to encourage them to work for LVH and then charged them inflated sums to come into the United States on H-2A visas, authorities said.

Once the immigrants arrived in the United States, Moreno and his co-conspirators coerced more than a dozen of them into providing long hours of agricultural labor, six to seven days a week, for low pay, the Justice Department said. Moreno and his co-conspirators used various forms of coercion, including imposing debts on the workers; confiscating their passports; subjecting them to crowded, unsanitary and degrading living conditions; harboring them in the United States after their visas had expired; and threatening them with arrest and deportation if they failed to comply with Moreno’s and his co-conspirators’ demands, authorities said.

Later, when the enterprise was under investigation, Moreno created and provided to investigators fraudulent records that contained falsified information about the workers’ pay and hours, and repeatedly made false statements to federal investigators.

“Human trafficking, including forced-labor campaigns that exploit vulnerable workers, is unlawful, immoral and inhumane,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a news release. “This defendant abused his power as a business owner to capitalize on the victims’ vulnerabilities and immigration status, luring those seeking a better quality of life with false promises of lawful work paying a fair wage. The defendant forced Mexican agricultural workers to labor under inhumane conditions, confiscated their passports, imposed exorbitant fees and debts, and threatened them with deportation or false arrest. The Department of Justice is committed to seeking justice for survivors of forced labor campaigns, holding perpetrators accountable and stripping wrongdoers of their illegal profits.”

The Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

