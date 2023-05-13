Owner of Beaufort County ductwork company charged with an additional sex crime

Two weeks after his first bout in custody, the owner of a Beaufort County ductwork company faces a second charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor for another alleged incident with the same young victim, according to the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Ray Donelson, 52, of Bluffton, was charged Friday morning with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor — the man’s second accusation of child sexual abuse in two weeks.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have accused Donelson of sexually abusing a young girl “several years ago,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens. Both charges involve the same victim.

The man’s first charge, coming April 28 from the Bluffton Police Department, claimed he inappropriately touched the girl for a period spanning six years, beginning when she was 7.

Donelson turned himself in Friday morning after learning of the new arrest warrant, Viens said.

The Bluffton businessman’s first charge came after the Department of Social Services received an anonymous tip detailing the allegations, which were confirmed by the victim during a forensic interview with the young girl. He turned himself in for this charge as well, according to previous reporting.

The additional alleged sexual abuse that led to Donelson’s second charge was discovered during Bluffton police’s investigation. Because the reported incident occurred outside of the town’s jurisdiction, the case was handed to county deputies.

Donelson, who moved to Bluffton in 2008, is the owner of Air Duct Southeast LLC (formerly Air Duct Dr LLC), which specializes in air duct and dryer vent cleaning services in Beaufort County and Savannah. The businessman’s public LinkedIn profile also names him as owner of local solar power and food delivery services.

Second- and third-degree classifications of criminal sexual conduct with children are both felonies, with second-degree counts involving sexual coercion specifically from people with authority over the child. A conviction for the second-degree offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Donelson was released Friday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond from the Beaufort County Detention Center, records show.

If you or someone you know has been affected by abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.