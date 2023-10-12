Owner of Butler County animal rescue where over 90 dogs were seized is facing new charges

The owner and operator of a Madison Township dog rescue, where 92 dogs were seized and many others were found dead, is now facing nearly two dozen counts of cruelty to animals.

Ronda Murphy was initially charged with a single felony and two misdemeanor counts, court records show. The latest indictment filed Wednesday charges Murphy, 60, with 16 felony and seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Butler County sheriff's deputies and deputy dog wardens responded on July 27 to Murphy's home on Mosiman Road to check on the welfare of dogs living there, according to a criminal complaint.

At the time of her arrest, Murphy ran the Helping Hands for Furry Paws animal rescue from the Mosiman Road property and property just down the street on Eck Road.

Authorities had been aware of Murphy for at least two years due to prior calls and visits by deputy dog wardens to her property, records obtained by The Enquirer show.

When the deputies spoke with Murphy, the complaint states, they told her of a new welfare check complaint and asked to see the dogs on both properties.

In total, they found around 90 dogs, including five litters of nursing puppies, all living without water or air conditioning and in their feces.

Authorities also found about 30 dead dogs, mostly inside refrigerators and freezers, with bodies decomposed or liquified and unable to be removed, the complaint states.

All of the living animals were seized along with the remains of 18 dogs.

The Enquirer has reached out to Murphy’s attorney, Joseph Auciello Jr., requesting comment on the new charges. He has yet to respond as of the publication of this report.

State business records show Helping Hands for Furry Paws was established as a nonprofit in July 2016.

Its status with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office was changed to canceled in July 2021 for failure to file a statement of continued existence.

The animal rescue's tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS for failure to file informational tax forms for three years straight, records show.

The Eck Road property was listed as the primary address for Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

During a hearing in early August, Murphy said she's lived in Madison Township for more than 10 years.

Court records show Murphy was released from jail on her own recognizance, but she’s not allowed to own, possess or reside with companion animals as a condition of her bond.

Murphy's due in Butler County Court of Common Pleas for arraignment on the new charges Oct. 24.

