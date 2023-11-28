New owner of Cleveland's 'A Christmas Story' House revealed after recent sale

Don't worry, Christmas is saved.

The iconic "A Christmas Story" House in Cleveland has found a new owner just in time for the holidays.

The setting for the beloved holiday movie that is now a museum and a bed and breakfast announced Tuesday that Joshua Dickerson, the operation's current CEO, is "taking an equity stake in the company" and will become the managing partner. A change in ownership was initially announced in October, but the full details had not yet been revealed.

The terms of the sale were not immediately disclosed.

Film buff Brian Jones, who purchased the house on W. 11th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood for $150,000 on eBay in 2004, announced a year ago that he put the fictional home of Ralphie Parker up for sale, along with the Bumpus House next door, a museum/gift shop across the street and some other nearby lots.

Dickerson, who was born in Cleveland, has been with the museum for nearly 16 years, starting in the warehouse before moving to the museum's front office.

Since purchasing the home, Jones spent tens of thousands over the years to restore it and the surrounding properties to how they appeared in the 1983 movie, which was filmed in and around Cleveland.

The famed house was built in 1895 and opened for public tours in 2006. It attracts some 75,000 visitors annually and is open daily for tours.

A "major award" stands in the window of "A Christmas Story" House, just as it did (for a while) in the movie.

