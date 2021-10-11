Owner clings to hood in ‘wild ride’ as teens steal car in downtown Nashville, cops say

Two teenagers drove a stolen car in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, as the owner clung to the hood, police said.

The owner of the Kia Forte “took a wild ride” on the hood Friday afternoon after a 17-year-old and 15-year-old stole it from the area of 12th Avenue and Broadway, where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The teens got stuck in traffic less than a mile away and ran from the car as the owner yelled at them from the hood, police said.

Police said they arrested the 17-year-old, who they said had the car owner’s phone, soon after. The 15-year-old also was arrested nearby.

Both are charged with “auto theft and aggravated assault for driving with the victim on the hood,” police said.

No other information about the incident was released.

