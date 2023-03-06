Owner of dog that attacked Columbus woman said she should ‘pay attention’ to surroundings

The owner of the pitbull that attacked a Columbus woman on March 1 apologized for the incident but also noted she was on his property, according to a report by WTVM television station.

The attack that left the victim with a partially amputated leg.

WTVM reported that the dog’s owner, Edward Murray, said, “ I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings.”

Murray told WTVM he is sorry for what happened to Golden but claims that she came onto his property and that his dog was doing its job by protecting his family.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that the bite was serious enough to leave the inner tissue of the victim’s, Kim Golden, ankle exposed, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Golden is the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Cathy Williams, President and CEO of Neighborworks, told the Ledger-Enquirer that a witness described the attack as “gruesome.”

Columbus Animal control has refused to comment on the incident and has referred the Ledger-Enquirer to the City Attorney’s office.

The Ledger-Enquirer is currently awaiting a response from the City Attorney’s office.