Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty

On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys.

Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021.

On May 11, 2021, two brothers, Rett and Forster, ages 6 and 8 at the time, were riding their bikes down the street when two Rottweilers owned by Charlotte Landy escaped from her yard from an unsecured fence. Officials say the dogs had previously escaped on four other occasions.

The 100-pound dogs viciously mauled the two boys, the release stated. The boys had to get over 200 stitches each.

Neighbors Mary Ellen Merriam and Joseph Boassy heard the attack and ran over to help the children, possibly saving their lives.

Merriam also suffered dog bites to her head, arm and back in her effort to pull the dogs off the children.

Officials say Landy was aware of the dogs’ tendency to bite because the year before, the dogs bit a construction worker at her home.

Fulton County Animal Control took the dogs into custody and later euthanized them, and police cited Landy.

Georgia Godfrey, the mother of the young boys, said, “This sentence sends a message that people have to be more responsible as dog owners when you own a dog that can cause serious injury to a human being.”

Landy was found guilty of eight counts of reckless conduct for failing to constrain her dogs. She was sentenced to eight years, with the first year to be served in custody, followed by three years of house arrest.

