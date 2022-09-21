Owner of downtown Memphis club charged after kicking woman in chest, records show

The owner of a popular Downtown Memphis dance club is charged after kicking a woman in the chest, according to an affidavit.

Paula Raiford, who owns Paula & Raiford’s Disco, faces a misdemeanor assault charge, according to records with the Shelby County Criminal Justice system.

According to an affidavit, Raiford and a woman she knows got into an argument at a nail shop.

The woman told police that Raiford became upset and kicked her in the chest, court documents revealed

In an affidavit, the woman said she was not injured and wanted to prosecute.

Raiford is due in court on Sept. 21, 2022.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







