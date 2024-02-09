Owner of downtown Orlando apartment tower The Paramount includes new office space in $10M renovation

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Massachusetts-based firm’s $10 million repositioning of a downtown Orlando apartment tower includes an unexpected addition: office space.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Northland, a national real estate private equity firm, recently announced it has completed its six-year effort to upgrade The Paramount — a 16-story tower overlooking Lake Eola which includes a popular Publix grocery store and other retail concepts on its ground floor.

As part of the work, 10,000 square feet of mezzanine space on the second floor has been converted to office space. More than half of that space already is leased, too, as commercial interior design firm TJNG Partners Inc. has signed an eight-year lease for 5,200 square feet.

Read: Fire displacing 237 at Coalition for the Homeless highlights strained regional shelter capacity

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



