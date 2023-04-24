Owner of downtown Pittsburgh tax preparation company sentenced to prison for fraud

The owner and operator of a downtown Pittsburgh tax preparation company has been sentenced to prison for his conviction of tax fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Brian A. VanDusen, 52, from Youngstown, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 months in jail and one year of supervised release.

Officials said VanDusen operated a business called “Easy Tax Refund” located in the Warner Center.

Between 2014 and 2018, VanDusen and some employees prepared and transmitted hundreds of fake federal income tax returns. These returns falsified Schedule C profit and loss income from a business, resulting in illegal tax refunds that cost the IRS $994,824.

Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti commended the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation Division for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of VanDusen, according to a press release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Firefighters battle intense smoke, flames at Buffalo Wild Wings in West Mifflin PHOTOS: Man dead, 2 other people in critical condition after triple shooting in Jefferson Hills Len Goodman, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, dies at 78 VIDEO: Volunteers gather in a Pittsburgh park to plant 100 trees for Earth Day weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts