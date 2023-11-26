What We Make Owner of Feathered Lane boutique aims for one-stop easy shop

Nov. 26—Editor's note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pam McCall was thrilled to shop at Feathered Lane, a women's clothing and floral boutique in Richland Township, during a special event on Nov. 16.

For the Sidman resident, Feathered Lane was the women's apparel store she was looking for.

"This is my hot spot," McCall said. "Everything is so cute, very different — clothes you don't see in any other stores."

She walked out with several bags of jackets, sweaters, hats and glitter.

"I got it all," she said.

That was the hoped-for response when Lori Deffenbaugh opened the women's boutique in December 2021.

The boutique carries women's clothing, including semi-formal wear; casual wear, including denim; outerwear and everyday wear. Feathered Lane also rents and sells men's suits and tuxedos.

The shop has fresh flowers for pickup or delivery and for weddings, funerals and other occasions.

Deffenbaugh purchased the former B&B Floral building from Shannon Wingard, aiming to bring variety to price-conscious shoppers.

"I think a lot of people stay away from boutiques because they believe they're super- expensive," Deffenbaugh said at the shop, which is located at 1106 Scalp Ave.

"One of the things that people say when they walk in is that they don't find my prices to be any more expensive than your average department store," she said.

After working more than 20 years as a store manager and district manager for Victoria's Secret, Deffenbaugh was looking for a new challenge, said Cory Kaczmarek, her business partner.

"That was always one of her long-time goals — to have her own shop," he said. "We told Shannon we wanted to keep this a locally owned business and bring more opportunity to the community. She had faith in us."

Wingard said she sold Deffenbaugh the building after O'Reilly Auto Parts decided not to take the property.

"They were supposed to buy this building and the building next door," Wingard said. "We were under contract for over six months."

Things turned around for Wingard, who was studying for her real estate license.

"I got my license and ended up selling my own building to Lori," she said.

Wingard is employed at Feathered Lane as lead floral designer.

Kaczmarek jokingly said Wingard came with the building.

The employees are knowledgable about the items they sell, Deffenbaugh said.

"Every person that has worked here has an extensive background in either the retail or floral industries," Deffenbaugh said. "We pride ourselves in offering great customer service from the time the customer walks in.

"When we built this store, my thought process was that it would be a one-stop easy shop."