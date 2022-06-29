Owner of Florida dog, Candy, disappointed with jury's ruling to side in favor of defendant

In 2016, Nokomis resident Rod Jacobson's dog, Candy, was shot and killed. Five and a half years later, the civil trial at Venice's South Sarasota Courthouse has begun on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A Florida jury ruled in favor of a defendant's self-defense argument Friday, saying the fatal shooting of a family dog in 2016 was justified.

The trial over the fatal shooting of Candy, a 5-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix dog, resumed late last week following a small delay after three jurors tested positive for COVID-19. Circuit Judge Lee Haworth decided to continue the trial in person at the South County Courthouse in Venice with all eight jurors.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours Friday before deciding that defendant Zachary Deaterly was justified in shooting Candy.

Plaintiff Rodney Jacobson had sued Deaterly over the Nov. 18, 2016, incident where he claimed Deaterly had killed his dog for no other reason than barking. Jacobson's attorney, Matthew Tympanick, had asked the jury for $450,000 in damages.

Deaterly testified that he had been approaching Jacobson when Candy suddenly sprang from some palmetto plants, snarling and lunging at him. The two had been on Deaterly's family property when the incident happened.

Deaterly said he tried stomping the ground, yelling and kicking at Candy to get her to stop, all while calling Jacobson for help. Jacobson had done nothing, he added.

Deaterly, scared of being hurt, then used his gun to fire three shots — the last one hitting Candy. Jacobson rushed Candy to two veterinarian clinics before she died.

"Mr. Deaterly is grateful for the noble work of the judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriff’s deputies assigned to oversee the trial, and is happy with the just result reached by the unanimous jury," Bryan Kessler, Deaterly's attorney, said in an emailed statement.

Kessler added Deaterly had received death threats throughout the course of the lawsuit after he was "subjected to intentional smear campaigns" which accumulated into a four-minute news segment the Friday before the trial began.

Conversations to see pets as more than property

In the United States and Florida, under the law, animals are considered to be personal property.

However, data collected by The Humane Society of the United States in 2017-18 shows that 80% of pet owners consider their pets to be family members and only 3% consider them property.

Dr. Holly Barbour, 73, sat in the gallery of the South County courthouse in Venice every day of the trial. While she is disappointed with the outcome, she half-expected it.

“This wasn’t about the money for them," Barbour said about Jacobson and Watson.

Barbour hopes with all her heart that this case starts conversations to change the law to see pets as more than property.

“I think that we need to come to a consensus as humans that mammals, which we know to have a complete range of human emotions, … are indeed sentient beings," Barbour said.

According to an article by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, in order for animals' status to be elevated under the law, they have to be considered legal persons. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is a nonprofit started by attorneys to protect animals and advance their interests through the legal system.

