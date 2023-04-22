Owner of former Joe's Diner and Wake 'n Bak'n Cafe pleads guilty to two charges

Apr. 21—GRAND FORKS — The owner of now-closed Joe's Diner and the Wake 'n Bak'n Cafe was sentenced to 360 days in prison, with all but one day suspended. With credit for one day served, he will serve no additional jail time.

Joseph Bushaw, 22, pleaded guilty to two Class C felony charges: theft by deception between $1,000 and $10,000 and misapplication of entrusted property.

According to an affidavit in the case, a woman reported Bushaw — her prior employer — on Nov. 23, 2022. She claimed Bushaw deducted money from her paychecks each week for her child support payments, but did not submit all of it to the child support agency.

Between January and July 2022, Bushaw deducted $2,590.41 from the woman's paychecks, but only submitted child support payments amounting to $1,083.81, the affidavit said.

Bushaw is required to pay back the remaining $1,506.60 in $50 monthly payments.

Bushaw is on 18 months of unsupervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, his guilty pleas will be withdrawn and the case will be sealed.