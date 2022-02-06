🌱 Owner Of Frank’s Liquor Stabbed + FD Practiced Palm Tree Resue

Happy Monday, people of Long Beach, and happy National Fettuccine Alfredo Day! Let's get this day started. Here's everything worth knowing in town today. For example, if you’re traveling this week, fill up at the Sinclair on 5588 Long Beach Boulevard, where gas costs $4.19 a gallon.

The community is rallying around the owner of Frank’s Liquor. Also, the LBFD practiced palm tree rescues. Finally, several families went to Disneyland!



First, today's weather:

Warm with plenty of sunshine. High: 78 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

Last week on Sunday just before noon, a man stabbed the owner of Frank’s Liquor at East Broadway near Alamitos. Now a neighbor has set up a GoFundMe to help the stabbing victim. They are “working so hard just trying to cover their rent,” he said. If you have any information about the suspect, please call the Violent Crimes Detail at 562-570-7250. (LB Business Journal) The LB Fire Department took time on Saturday to “conducted a multi-company drill in which they simulated a palm tree rescue.” It happens more frequently than you might think that the FD is called when a tree trimmer is caught underneath the heavy fronds. Practices like this one create “a technical rescue scenario where the worker has to be carefully removed from under the fronds while being treated for any medical complaint or traumatic injury.” (Long Beach Fire Department) The Global Youth Initiatives for Transformation (GYIFT) Foundation gave the gift of family time. With their help, “ten mothers and their children who reside at the Lydia House at the LB Rescue Mission along with a few families from the Precious Lamb, a preschool program for children experiencing homelessness,” spent time on Sunday at Disneyland. The Foundation focuses on providing experiences that some children never (would have) had. (LB Local News) American musical theater without the work of Stephen Sondheim is pretty much impossible. On Friday, the International City Theater is bringing one of his lesser-known lyrical works, “Marry Me a Little,” to life at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. “The play is only one hour long and features songs written early in Sondheim’s career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals.” (The HiLo) The Historical Society wants your input. Since May 2020, the Society has been collecting online surveys for its Pandemic Project. They have received 300 responses so far. “We wanted to create an archive of what the pandemic experience was like here for use in the future. When looking for information about the 1918 epidemic, we don’t have many of those kinds of stories, so we wanted to make sure we did have them for researchers in the future.” We learned Thursday that you still have an opportunity to continue providing your input. (LB Local News)

Today in Long Beach:

Stroller Strides with FIT4MOM (9 AM)

Clarinet Master Class with Andrea Cheeseman at the Gerald R. Daniel Recital Hall (12 PM)

The Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration hosts Houghton Park After School (3 PM to Friday, 6 PM)

David Archuleta at the Troubadour (7 PM)

Salsa Bachata Mondays at The PCH Club (9 PM)

From my notebook:

47 South : Lane closure lasting 5 hours on Mainline for Bridge Work affecting #2 lane(s) from: Ferry St San Pedro to Harbor Blvd San Pedro (CA 17)

A kind North Alamitos Beach-NABA neighbor found a black bunny with white nose hiding in the bushes near an apartment. Is anyone missing their bunny? (Nextdoor)

An Historic Zaferia Village-SE neighbor is wondering what’s going on with NK Drinking Water on 10th? It’s been closed the past couple of days. Love the people who run the place. (Nextdoor)

Our Belmont Shore neighbor lost their black and white tuxedo cat. It's wearing a pink collar. It got out in the parking lot behind the hardware store on 2nd and Argonne. Did you find her? (Nextdoor)

A neighbor lost their cat! It's male, fixed, all-white short hair- wearing a blue rhinestone collar with a bell. It went missing in Lakewood, near Coldbrook and Hardwick. He is chipped. Did you see him? (Patch)

