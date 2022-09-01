Owner of frozen yogurt shops in Mass., NH accused of hiding recording device in bathroom

The owner of frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after police say he hid a recording device in the bathroom of at least one of his stores.

Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is facing charges including three counts of violation of privacy, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a Tutti Frutti at the Pheasant Lane Mall on the evening of July 23 found a recording device inside of a bathroom within the store, police said.

After an investigation revealed that the device was “purposefully concealed” in the bathroom, police say detectives were granted an arrest warrant and Pou was taken into custody.

“This investigation is ongoing and may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” police said in a statement.

Pou has since been released on $500 bail. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW