Owner of Good Sam, Morton and St. Anne's hospitals can't make rent payments. What we know

BROCKTON — Steward Health Care — which runs hospitals in Brockton, Taunton and Fall River, as well as others statewide and around the country — is $50 million behind on rent, according to its landlord.

The financial instability threatens hospital closures or layoffs, according to a Boston Globe report.

The landlord, Medical Properties Trust, is an Alabama-based real estate firm that bought Steward hospital buildings and land from Steward — including Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Morton Hospital in Taunton and St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River — and in turn leases them back to Steward.

But Steward has not been paying its full rent.

Medical Properties Trust (MPT) sought to reassure investors in a Jan. 4 press release that offered little comfort for southeastern Massachusetts residents who rely on the for-profit healthcare network.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is seen here on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

What Steward says about financial troubles

Steward said its mission to serve the most marginalized patients means about 70% of the payments it receives come from Medicare and Medicaid.

"Over the past decade plus, there has been a widening gap in reimbursement for all the state’s community hospitals compared to larger, academic medical centers," Steward said in a Friday statement. "This gap has only continued to increase and most community hospitals — including Steward hospitals in Massachusetts — are suffering losses that jeopardize their ability to continue to offer services."

Morton Hospital in Taunton

Steward makes deal with landlord

MPT's most recent regulatory filing outlined a deal to let Steward pay no rent for the last three months of 2023 and January 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Steward owed $50 million in rent. Steward would pay discounted rent from February through May. But all the back rent, interest and penalties would be due by June 30. The filing says Steward might pay earlier if it sells assets. What assets those might be aren't specified.

St. Anne's Hospital is located in Fall River

Brockton's only other hospital closed since fire

The stakes for Brockton-area patients are especially high given the continued closure of Brockton Hospital after a 10-alarm fire last February, leaving the city with only one hospital. Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said Good Sam has been "a true partner in maintaining the continuity of care for area residents" since the fire.

"As the past year has shown, a change in the status of any area trauma-level hospital would have a significant and detrimental impact on Brockton's residents and the region," the mayor said in Friday statement.

"I would respectfully suggest that the MA Department of Public Health work with Steward to ensure that Brockton and our neighboring communities will not be left without the essential health care services that are greatly needed on a daily basis."

Patients are being evacuated at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hosptial after a transformer fire broke out in the basement of a building on the campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Will the state step in?

Gov. Maura Healey's administration said protecting public health and safety is a top priority.

"When healthcare facilities or services close, we are always concerned about any potential disruption to patients, healthcare workers, families and communities," a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said. "DPH will continue to closely monitor and work with Steward to protect patients, preserve jobs, and maintain quality."

Morton Hospital in Taunton is seen here on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

How much property tax do hospitals pay in Brockton, Taunton and Fall River?

Were Steward to close facilities, the impact wouldn't just affect health care. Steward's hospitals are often among the biggest taxpayers and employers in their cities and towns.

In Brockton, MPT-Steward is consistently in the top 10 taxpayers. For fiscal 2024, it was the city's third-biggest taxpayer, with a tax liability of $2.21 million according to city records.

In Taunton, Morton Hospital's fiscal 2024 tax bill was $2.29 million.

MPT-Steward's main tax bill for St. Anne's in Fall River was $1.17 million for fiscal 2024.

