Owner of GoodFellas Restaurant in critical condition after being badly beaten during robbery

Early Saturday morning, police were called to GoodFellas Restaurant and Tavern in Swissvale after an employee found the owner badly beaten and left for dead in the parking lot. And while there are still many questions surrounding this incident, we do know that this wasn’t just a random attack, it was a robbery.

Some patrons believe that the owner was attacked and robbed while he was locking up for the evening, which means he could have been in that parking for almost six hours before help arrived.

“I’ve never felt unsafe there. GoodFellas is our spot, mine and my husband’s, and we go there all the time,” said Heidi Schloer.

Schloer owns an Airbnb directly across from GoodFellas and was shocked when she learned that the owner, Doak Borst, was attacked.

“He is just trying to run his business and do his thing and to have somebody hurt him is just horrible,” Schloer said.

Borst opened GoodFellas Restaurant and Tavern in 2015, and many of his employees have worked there ever since. In fact, it was Borst’s employee who found him lying unconscious in the parking lot on Saturday morning and called 911.

Borst suffered multiple blows to the head and is now fighting for his life at a local hospital.

“Great man, great man, really a great man. Nice business, great people there. It’s sad to see what people will do,” Schloer said.

Police are investigating and said the suspect or suspects beat and robbed Borst before taking off.

“It’s just unbelievable and I wish you well and we are praying for you,” Schloer added.

As of Monday, Borst is still in critical condition, and his family is asking for privacy and prayers.

