Owner of Haverhill driving school indicted on drug trafficking charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Harmacinski and Mike Labella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 11—A man who owned driving schools in Haverhill and elsewhere in the Merrimack Valley was indicted on methamphetamine trafficking charges and has been released on bail, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence was originally charged Sept. 21 with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams after a lengthy investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

Larocque was indicted last week by an Essex County grand jury on the two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams. He was also charged with one count of illegal possession of a class D substance, one count of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and one count of illegal possession of a class A substance, according to information provided by Healey's office.

Larocque now faces arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe. He recently made bail, according to Healey's office.

When he was charged, Larocque owned MV Auto School in Haverhill and North Andover Auto School in North Andover.

Court records in Lawrence District Court, where Larocque was previously arraigned, did not indicate when he was released on bail. The amount of bail in his case was previously set at $250,000.

Larocque is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Merrimack College with strong ties to the area, said attorney Scott Gleason, who represented Larocque at a bail hearing in late October.

"He has nowhere to go," Gleason said. "He doesn't' have any capacity or desire to go anywhere else."

Gleason also said the criminal case presented so far involves questionable evidence and "wild speculation."

If convicted of the methamphetamine trafficking charges, Larocque faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in state prison, according to court papers.

Investigators seized the drugs after executing search warrants at Larocque's 69 Colonial Road home in Lawrence and the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., Unit 404, according to investigators. Students enrolled in the driving school attended driving classes in Haverhill, North Andover and Andover.

At the time of Larocque's arrest, detectives said they had made "controlled purchases" of methamphetamines from his home and the driving school in North Andover.

While investigators say they consider him a major methamphetamine distributor, their reports do not indicate who he is accused of selling the drugs to, other than the controlled buys which were monitored by police.

In the wake of Larocque's arrest, the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles said it suspended the driving school's license and started the process of getting refunds for students.

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday—starting at $21

    These stellar sales are turning hump day into a happy day—save up to 70 percent on Purell, TCL, Oster and more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats’ Covid bill ‘enslaves’ the US and favours Black Americans in pre-vote rant

    ‘It pays reparations,’ Georgia Republican congresswoman claims of Covid bill

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Bitcoin bonanza for remote Siberian data center

    This data center may be in the middle of nowhere - Siberia to be exact - but it is right in the heart of the booming cryptocurrency phenomenon. Located 25-hundred miles from Moscow, the vast data center run by Russia’s BitRiver is capitalizing on cheap local hydroelectric power to reap the rewards of bitcoin’s heavy reliance on computing power and electricity to fuel the cryptocurrency’s global rise. Bitcoin is earned - or mined - by using a computer to help process the uncrackable digital transaction record that underpin the digital currency.…which requires an unspeakable amount of energy. That’s where BitRiver comes in, says Ivan Kaap, he’s the deputy director-general of the company’s cryptocurrency mining center. "Our installed capacity is 100 megawatts per hours. Around 70,000 units of equipment are installed here, in this data centre, which is the largest in the Post-Soviet area. There is nobody larger than us here. We have contracts with over 80 clients from every region around the globe.” And BitRiver is planning to expand its capabilities to provide its services on the cheap to even more of the bitcoin industry.Another 100 megawatt data center is already under construction. Bitcoin, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency, is in the midst of a surge right now. The price has catapulted almost 300 percent since the start of November - topping $50,000 for the first time - as it catches on with small investors and corporations like Tesla alike. But there’s a downside to bitcoin’s popularity - it exacts a toll on the environment due to its large carbon footprint. In order to reduce that, BitRiver data centers are built in regions where there is surplus electricity and renewable energy sources nearby, operating 90% on green power. It’s also leveraging the eight-month-long Siberian winters, which help keep data centers from overheating as the machines work feverishly to meet the demand for more bitcoins.

  • House Call: It’s Time for That Outdoor Oasis

    Insert The Sound of Music spinning GIFOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • British author torches cancel culture, Meghan Markle, after racism claims on Oprah

    Douglas Murray, author of 'The Madness of Crowds,' reacts to Piers Morgan quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’ for comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Harry and Meghan interview shows how streaming arms race is causing chaos for consumers

    Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift

    Hugo Boss expects its business will continue to suffer in the first quarter but forecast a gradual recovery from April as people buy new clothes when they emerge from lockdowns. Although the German fashion house said on Thursday it would continue to push more casual styles, helped by a new partnership with actor Chris Hemsworth, it noted pent-up demand for smart clothes seen in China after lockdowns were lifted there. Hugo Boss had already made the shift toward casual clothing even before customers switched suits and ties for tracksuits when lockdowns forced them to work from home.

  • UK officials urge caution on easing COVID-19 lockdown

    Britain is not "out of the woods" on COVID-19 and it won't be possible to eliminate coronavirus infections and deaths, the government's top medical and scientific advisers said on Tuesday, stressing the need for a gradual exit from lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he has called a cautious but irreversible roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. His Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that, while deaths were decreasing and the vaccine rollout was going well, the situation could quickly deteriorate.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • Kroger pharmacy gives wrong shot to customers who expected COVID vaccine in Virginia

    The grocery chain said it contacted customers immediately after realizing the mistake.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Denmark and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over blood clot fears

    Denmark has put all vaccinations using the AstraZeneca jab on hold for two weeks after someone who received it in the country died from a blood clot. Iceland quickly followed Denmark on Thursday and paused vaccinations until more clarity is given on what caused the clots. It comes after Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots, ABV5300, while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. The two countries are the first to impose a total freeze on the jab, with Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia so far only pausing vaccinations using the ABV5300 batch. Magnus Heunicke, the Danish health minister, said in a statement on Twitter that the country was acting "on the precautionary principle".

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familySenate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.