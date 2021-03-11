Owner of Haverhill driving school indicted on drug trafficking charges

Mar. 11—A man who owned driving schools in Haverhill and elsewhere in the Merrimack Valley was indicted on methamphetamine trafficking charges and has been released on bail, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence was originally charged Sept. 21 with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams after a lengthy investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

Larocque was indicted last week by an Essex County grand jury on the two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams. He was also charged with one count of illegal possession of a class D substance, one count of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and one count of illegal possession of a class A substance, according to information provided by Healey's office.

Larocque now faces arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe. He recently made bail, according to Healey's office.

When he was charged, Larocque owned MV Auto School in Haverhill and North Andover Auto School in North Andover.

Court records in Lawrence District Court, where Larocque was previously arraigned, did not indicate when he was released on bail. The amount of bail in his case was previously set at $250,000.

Larocque is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Merrimack College with strong ties to the area, said attorney Scott Gleason, who represented Larocque at a bail hearing in late October.

"He has nowhere to go," Gleason said. "He doesn't' have any capacity or desire to go anywhere else."

Gleason also said the criminal case presented so far involves questionable evidence and "wild speculation."

If convicted of the methamphetamine trafficking charges, Larocque faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in state prison, according to court papers.

Investigators seized the drugs after executing search warrants at Larocque's 69 Colonial Road home in Lawrence and the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., Unit 404, according to investigators. Students enrolled in the driving school attended driving classes in Haverhill, North Andover and Andover.

At the time of Larocque's arrest, detectives said they had made "controlled purchases" of methamphetamines from his home and the driving school in North Andover.

While investigators say they consider him a major methamphetamine distributor, their reports do not indicate who he is accused of selling the drugs to, other than the controlled buys which were monitored by police.

In the wake of Larocque's arrest, the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles said it suspended the driving school's license and started the process of getting refunds for students.