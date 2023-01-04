Owner of Joe's Diner and Wake 'N Bak'n Cafe in custody for felony theft charges

Jan. 3—GRAND FORKS — The owner of now-closed Joe's Diner and the Wake 'n Bak'n Cafe has been arrested for theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

On Nov. 23, a woman came to the Grand Forks Police Department and reported her previous employer — 21-year-old Joe Bushaw.

According to an affidavit in the case, the woman said Bushaw deducted money from each of her weekly checks for child support payments.

The affidavit says that between Jan. 10, 2022, and July 4, Bushaw deducted a total of $2,590.41 from the woman's paychecks. However, Bushaw's submitted payments to the child support agency amounted to only $1,083.81, which left $1,506.60 unaccounted for.

Bushaw was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"Her wages were garnished and he kept the money," said Ashlei Neufeld, representing the state in Bushaw's first hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3.

Bushaw is charged with two class C felonies — theft (deception) between $1,000 and $10,000 and misapplication of entrusted property between $1,000 and $10,000. Both charges have a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Bushaw attended his initial appearance electronically from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

During the hearing, Bushaw told the court he would be applying for a public defender.

Bushaw was granted a $5,000 bond. In order to be released, he will have to pay $500. However, if Bushaw fails to appear for any upcoming hearings in the case, he will be required to pay the entire $5,000.

Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick said the bond amount was "very generous" in her view, particularly in a case with two felony charges.

"I turned myself in as soon as I found out about the charges," Bushaw said.

Then, correcting himself, Bushaw explained he turned himself in as soon as he was able to arrange transportation, because he no longer lives in Grand Forks.

As previously reported by the Herald, Bushaw owned three restaurants. Joe's Diner had locations in both East Grand Forks and Crookston, and the Wake 'n Bak'n Cafe was located in Grand Forks. Bushaw announced the closure of all his restaurants in September 2022.

Lawsuits against Bushaw allege that the business owner did not pay for supplies.

Bushaw's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 6.