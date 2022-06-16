Owner of Kwik-E Mart, father of 2 shot to death in armed robbery

A man accused of robbing and killing a business owner in Acworth was arrested on Thursday.

Marcus Bass is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Bass walked inside Kwik-E-Mart on Acworth Oaks Drive wearing a ski mask, then robbed and shot the store owner, Abu Mahfuj Ahammed, multiple times.

Surveillance footage of the incident and statements from witnesses helped police quickly identify Bass. Police arrested Bass less than 48 hours after the crime happened.

According to customers who frequently shopped at Kwik-E-Mart, Ahammed was a husband and father of two children who always loved helping his customers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Businesses owners near Kwik-E-Mart are shocked and concerned about their own safety.

“I’m very very sad. We’re very, very shocked. We need more protection for our business,” said Zhappo Hassan, who owns a gas station in Acworth.

It’s not clear when or if Kwik-E-Mart will ever reopen, but customers are adding to a growing memorial outside of the store.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]