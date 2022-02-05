Owner of Lodi batting cages arrested, charged with lewd acts with a minor

Feb. 5—The owner of a Lodi business that has served local youth for more than three decades has been arrested and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child (under 14 years old).

The arrest of Richard Mojica, 73, the owner of Mojica's Batting Cages located at 125 E. Elm St., was the result of several investigations conducted by the Lodi Police Department, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Mojica is being held at the Lodi City Jail.

The Lodi Police Department is encouraging any additional victims, or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Blythe by email at ablythe@lodi.gov or by phone at 209-333-5545.