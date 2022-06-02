Owner, nephew found dead inside her home daycare center, NC police say

Two people are dead following a domestic-related shooting at a home daycare in Kannapolis on Thursday morning, police said.

Kannapolis Police officers found the bodies of Sharon Chambers, 61, and her 46-year-old nephew Benny Sloan Jr., at the home in the 200 block of James Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to a news release.

The shooting is not a random act, police said.

Chambers owns the daycare, B&T Learning Center, and her daughter operates it, according to WSOC.

Up to 12 children attend the day care, WSOC reported. No children were in the home when the shooting happened, police said.

Family members told WSOC that Sloan was taking care of his aunt. Chambers, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was a well-known fixture in the community who began her own ministry aimed at helping people with substance abuse issues, the family said.

“When I found out about it, I just fell to my knees and screamed out because you know that’s my best friend,” Terry Miller, a friend of Chambers, told WSOC. “And it just hurt to my heart to know that something like that would happen to her.”

Police did not provide details about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.