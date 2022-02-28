Owner of NH logging company arraigned on multiple tax evasion charges

Feb. 28—A Deerfield man was arraigned Feb. 23 on 52 separate felony charges for allegedly destroying or concealing receipts related to timber harvests done by his logging company.

Attorney General John Formella and Department of Revenue Administration Commissioner Lindsey Stepp accuse Jason Curtis, 48, owner of Jason Curtis Outdoor Services, of telling an office worker at his company to destroy timber harvest scale slips and underreport the amount of timber harvested from multiple properties to avoid paying the tax assessed.

Scale slips show the amount of wood harvested from a landowner's property.

Curtis was arraigned on Feb. 23 in Merrimack County Superior Court on 25 counts of conspiracy to commit tax evasion, 25 counts of conspiracy to commit perjury in a tax report, one count of criminal solicitation to commit falsifying physical evidence, and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants related to his timber harvesting activities for multiple operations across several towns between Aug. 16, 2013 and April 14, 2017.

By under-reporting the amount of timber harvested, officials claim landowners hired by Curtis would have underpaid any timber tax owed to the town where the harvest occurred.

Curtis entered a not guilty plea. He was released on personal recognizance.

Class B felonies are punishable by up to 3 1/2 -7 years at the New Hampshire State Prison and/or a maximum fine of $4,000 for each charge.