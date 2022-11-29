Owner-operator of two Stark County skill games businesses sentenced to prison

Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
·2 min read
A gavel sits atop a book.
A gavel sits atop a book.

A Florida man has been ordered to spend three years in prison for hiding his ownership and more than $2 million in revenue from two now-closed skill games parlors in Stark County.

Larry Dayton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cleveland in July to defrauding the government. He was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Donald Nugent.

Dayton failed to report to the IRS more than $2 million in income from the gaming parlors.

From 2009 through 2018, Dayton and others owned and operated what prosecutors described as illegal gambling businesses, the Skilled Shamrock and Redemption in Plain Township, according to court documents and statements made in court.

More:Feds reveal indictment against fifth defendant in skill game parlor case

As part of his guilty plea, Dayton admitted to conspiring with the other owners to defraud the IRS by filing false tax returns that omitted income he received from operations. He faced up to five years in prison.

More:Canton-area man who owned Cafe 62 charged with running illegal gambling business

Court records indicate Dayton stopped participating in the daily parlor operations in 2013. Between 2013 and 2018, Dayton continued to receive a share of the profits from the businesses, in cash, even though he no longer was a declared owner.

Dayton admitted to fraudulently placing the gambling businesses in the names of others to conceal the true ownership interests of the others and himself.

Nugent also ordered Dayton to serve three years of supervised release and pay $938,000 in restitution.

Dayton's attorney declined comment.

Several others charged in fraud case

On July 14, Jason Kachner, of Canton, pleaded guilty to two counts of defrauding the U.S. government. His wife, Rebecca, pleaded guilty to one count of the same charge. Jason Kachner is set to be sentenced May 22 and his wife Jan. 24.

They admitted to failing to report illegal proceeds from the skill game establishments on their income tax returns. After unveiling an initial indictment in May 2021, prosecutors filed a second superseding indictment that referred to then-unnamed co-conspirators.

Christos Karasarides Jr., charged in June, and Ronald DiPietro, charged in 2021, have been indicted on federal felony charges of conspiracy to illegally operate a gambling business, defrauding the United States, and failing to pay owed federal income taxes. DiPietro has also been charged with helping to prepare a false and fraudulent income tax return.

Karasarides also has been indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering, filing a false income tax return, witness tamping and falsifying records.

Karasarides' nephew, Thomas Helmick, charged in 2021, stands accused of operating an illegal gambling business, Redemption, defrauding the U.S. and filing false income tax returns.

Karasarides, Helmick and DePietro have all pleaded not guilty and are all due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 29.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Skill game owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for tax fraud

Recommended Stories

  • Police Officer Rescues Driver From Canal in Cape Coral, Florida

    A police officer in Cape Coral, Florida, rescued a driver from her car after she drove her vehicle into a canal during the early hours of Tuesday, November 29, according to a post on the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook page.The post said an officer from the department promptly jumped into the canal and rescued the female from the sinking vehicle.Footage shared on the department’s Facebook page shows officers rescuing the woman from the car before tending to her on the ground. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department via Storyful

  • SC pair accused of not helping a woman crying for help as she was beaten to death

    Clarrissa Winchester died Nov. 9 when she was seven months pregnant. The baby died as well.

  • A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport

    Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.

  • Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, was found guilty on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss - an important victory for the Justice Department. The verdicts against Rhodes and four co-defendants, after three days of deliberations by the 12-member jury, came in the highest-profile trial so far to emerge from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, with other high-profile trials due to begin next month. Rhodes, a Yale Law School-educated former Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney, was accused by prosecutors during an eight-week trial of fomenting a plot to use force to try to block Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over Trump, a Republican.

  • Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy

    Rhodes numbered among five defendants in the monumental trial surrounding the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'

    Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning when four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.

  • ‘Unconditionally sorry’: Kevin Johnson, set for execution Tuesday in MO, reflects on life

    The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments filed in a motion to stay Monday afternoon. Johnson’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Gov. Mike Parson has said clemency will not be granted.

  • One Of Two Suspects Named In Vietnam Veteran's 1972 Thanksgiving Murder, Girlfriend's Rape

    Utah authorities say they’ve identified one of two suspects accused of the horrific murder of a Vietnam vet and the rape of his girlfriend half a century ago. Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot to death while on a date with an unnamed 18-year-old woman over Thanksgiving weekend in 1972. The pair were parked at a scenic overlook near Vernal, Utah — nearly 200 miles east of Salt Lake City — when on Nov. 26, 1972, sometime after 1:00 a.m., a man tapped on the window and asked Nickell f

  • Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's probable cause released

    The documents indicate that Allen is charged with felony murder, alleging he committed the killings while kidnapping Libby German and Abby Williams.

  • Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

    Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US.

  • Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

    YouTubeA hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer accepted the deal, which was reportedly agreed upon by prosecutors and Harrouff’s defense attorneys in South Florida. Harrouff will be sent to a secu

  • Corrupt ex-Rikers guard gives stunning account of smuggling drugs for inmate to sell

    A corrupt former Rikers Island guard detailed how he used to smuggle pot into the notorious jail complex, providing testimony Monday against a detainee accused of bribing correction officers to bring in drugs for him to sell. Guard-turned-federal cooperator Patrick Legerme described how he struck a deal with inmate James Albert, who allegedly sold drugs to hundreds of his fellow inmates. ...

  • Group of teens in Chicago committed 13 armed robberies in five hours, police say

    A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across Chicago early Monday morning, police said.

  • Murdaugh murders trial: Attorneys allege altered photos, destroyed evidence, bad testimony

    Latest developments involve Alex Murdaugh's alibi defense, disputes about blood splatter and testing, and details revealed about the investigation.

  • NYC man accused of attacking boy with crutch has 23 prior arrests, including attempted murder

    A man arrested in connection with a brutal daytime attack of a 12-year-old Asian boy in Brooklyn earlier this month has been arrested nearly two dozen times in the past, according to reports. Police said Jamal McIlwain, 28, assaulted the victim with a crutch at the intersection of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 17. After failing to strike a third time, he "calmly" walks away, leaves the crutch on the sidewalk and heads north on St. Paul’s Place, as per the New York Post.

  • ‘Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights’ Choreographer Testifies She Doesn’t Remember Dancer Alleging Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense called on a choreographer from the 2004 film “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” to answer questions about a dancer from the movie, who is a witness testifying in the L.A. trial. The dancer has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein during production on the musical film, which his company Miramax produced. […]

  • Mom who went missing in Tennessee is found dead in crashed car 550 miles away, cops say

    She was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by her girlfriend in Michigan, state police say.

  • Innocence Sold: ‘Kidnapping, human trafficking, murder.’ What happened to missing teen Sophie Reeder?

    Third of four parts. It was after midnight, and her father was asleep. Fifteen-year-old Sophie Reeder slipped out of her Fort Lauderdale home wearing a short black skirt, high-top sneakers, a leopard-print coat and headphones. Her hair was neatly twisted into side buns. She took nothing with her. In her bedroom, she left a stack of cash, a diary and a date mysteriously marked on her calendar. ...

  • Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

    A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea's 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Correia, once a rising Democratic star after being elected at just 23 years old, was found guilty by jurors in Boston federal court of defrauding investors in his smartphone app and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city.

  • After Strangers Saved an Asian Man in a Subway Stabbing, I Fought Back My Own Fear

    Megan Cattel was going about her Saturday chores when she got a call from a friend about her partner, Shuai Hao. The two had gone clothes shopping for the fall, and she hadn’t felt like tagging along. Looking at his name on her phone screen, Cattel could sense something was wrong—this friend wasn’t the type to call. When she picked up, her worst fear was confirmed: Hao had been attacked on the subway headed towards the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Brooklyn, from where their friend was calling. T