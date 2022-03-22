Owner of Overland Park rental house where woman was fatally shot is based in Texas

The owner of an Overland Park rental home where a fatal shooting happened early Sunday and other noise complaints have been reported is based in Dallas, Texas.

Kishore Kakileti, a real estate professional, has properties in Boston, Kansas and Texas, and uses the Overland Park residence as his second home. He confirmed he has been in touch with the police about the on-going investigation.

Anthony Duane Smith, 46, of Topeka, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Cheryl “Sharell” Holloman of Wichita. The charges alleged that Smith “unintentionally, but recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life” kill Holloman.

Smith was being held in Johnson County jail on $500,000 bond.

Police responded to what they later deemed an unintentional shooting around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace. Holloman had already been taken to a hospital by family members where she later died.

When asked about the fatal shooting, Kakileti declined to comment.

At the time of the shooting, there was a party taking place attended by several family members and friends, Lacy said.

Eva Yeung, who lives next door to the house where the shooting occurred, said she saw people arriving to the house late in the evening on Saturday and up to 10 cars were parked outside the rental house.

Later, Yeung heard the party move outside and loud noises and voices continued late into the night. However, she did not hear gunshots.

A couple years ago, a resident created a petition to ban short term rentals, Yeung said, but she was unsure exactly when it was filed. The petition failed to get enough signatures.

The Brookwood Homes Association, which includes the Brookhighland neighborhood where the shooting occurred, declined to comment both on the shooting and on the petition to ban short term rentals.

“Hopefully, the HOA will consider banning short term rentals again,” said Yeung, who also mentioned that there have been other noise complaints against the rental house.

Police are looking into whether the house was one that could be rented on Airbnb. Although no listing for the house could be found on that site Monday morning, the home was listed on Vrbo for an average of $646 per night.

The listing indicates that the 5,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths and sleeps 16 people. The listing indicates that no parties are allowed and that only guests who book the house can check-in. No unregistered guests are allowed. Gatherings must be reviewed and receive prior approval. “The best Villa in Overland Park!” the listing said.

The house is also marked on Google Maps as Overland Park Kansas vacation property.

Smith was arrested and questioned Sunday before being booked into the Johnson County jail about 10:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed information to this story.