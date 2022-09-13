Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court

The owner of a piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering a teenage employee money for sex appeared in court on Tuesday.

11 News was the only station there as Zachary Watson faced a judge for the first time.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., the new details we learned about Watson’s time with a youth wrestling team.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers Local man in rainbow wig ‘working to restore Trump to President King of the United States’ arrested Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School VIDEO: Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts