Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley facing several charges including promoting prostitution

The owner of Genisys Body Arts is facing several charges including promoting prostitution, making terroristic threats and corruption of minors.

Channel 11 was there as Zachary Watson turned himself in. The 33-year-old Sewickley piercing shop owner is facing several charges after a criminal complaint that says he hired a 17-year-old girl and propositioned her for sex several times, even offering to pay her an extra $100 daily if she had sex with him.

WATCH the full story on WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges Suspect surrenders following ‘barricaded gunman’ incident in Ross Township 13-year-old boy allegedly in possession of heroin, stolen gun arrested in McKees Rocks VIDEO: Man, woman accused of using chain to try to break into ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts