Owner of Ray's European Garage in Phoenix shot dead in Glendale

Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a Phoenix businessman on Sunday.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to 59th Avenue near West Montebello Avenue in response to a 911 call about the sounds of a gunshot and a male screaming, police said. Officers found Reydesel “Ray” Parra, 55, near an apartment stairwell with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Parra was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Parra, police said, was the owner of Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix, an auto repair shop located at 2827 W. Encanto Blvd.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix businessman Reydesel “Ray” Parra shot dead in Glendale