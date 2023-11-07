New owner reveals plans for iconic Crescent Beach restaurant in Greece

The Crescent Beach is finally poised for a comeback, this time with a local restaurateur at the helm ― a Greece native that plans to bring back the former feel of the iconic restaurant, but with a modern sensibility.

Years ago, the scenic restaurant, with its picturesque 210 feet of lake frontage, was the go-to venue for weddings, events and special occasions. Years before the Genesee Brewery erected its keg tree, Rochesterians would head to the restaurant on the shores of Lake Ontario for taking in Christmas light displays that are alternately remembered as spectacular and gaudy.

But the two-story, 12,876-square-foot restaurant on Edgemere drive has been shuttered since 2012, plagued by a confounding series of delays and false starts. That should all return to distant memory when the restaurant reopens; the target date is May.

Who's the new owner of Crescent Beach?

Katherine Mott-Formicola grew up in Greece and graduated from Arcadia High School. Trips to Crescent Beach were a fond memory of her childhood there.

“We went every holiday," she said. "We went every Easter and we also went every Christmas.”

The high-energy business owner, who is supported by a team of 14 women in her office, owns Monroe’s Restaurant in Pittsford, and in December will launch Rare 3001, a high-end steak house in the building's former speakeasy space.

Weddings are a passion for Mott-Formicola, and she owns two beautiful wedding venues: The Wintergarden by Monroe’s wedding venue downtown and The Divinity Estate and Chapel wedding venue at the former Colgate Divinity School near Highland Park. She also recently took over food, beverage and events at Ridgemont Country Club in Greece, which is another wedding venue.

When she was meeting with Greece officials about Ridgemont, they asked if she had any interest in buying Crescent Beach. She initially said no, but they persisted. Finally, she agreed to take a look.

When she walked in with "girls from the office," she knew she had to buy it.

“The view is breathtaking," she said. "I went there my whole life, but now that I’m older, to walk in, it takes my breath away.”

She's been working with the town of Greece for 7 months as she's developed her plans for the property. “The Supervisor (Bill Reilich) and Scott Copey (the town's director of planning and Economic development) have been absolutely amazing," she said.

Mott vows that this will be the final business she purchases, although she's said that in the past. "We’re going to do it the right way and it’s going to be amazing," she said.

What are the plans for Crescent Beach?

Mott-Formicola plans to pay homage to the vision of Joe Barry, who owned and ran the restaurant from 1965 until he left the day-to-day operation to become caretaker for his wife, Gloria, in 1998. He died in 2013. One of his grandsons is a chef at Monroe's, and is helping refresh her memories.

Here are some of the plans:

∎ Starting within the next couple of weeks, the restaurant will be gutted and completely remodeled. The restaurant will have 300 seats and a party room upstairs.

∎ The gazebo where many Rochesterians have been married will be preserved and restored.

∎ The neon sign that hung at the restaurant is being recreated.

∎ The property has a huge patio where the Victorian gardens once were. That will remain.

∎ A boat dock on the property will be repaired, so customers will be able to arrive by boat.

∎ The menu will be similar to the one served at Crescent Beach, with lots of steaks. Italian-American favorites from Monroe's will also be served.

∎ Sunday brunches will return; she hopes to be able to offer the restaurant's traditional all-you-can-eat prime rib and seafood.

∎ The restaurant will be open daily, and lunch will be served.

∎ Christmas decorations will return, but with a more contemporary feel. (The former decorations, including the one remembered as touchdown baby Jesus, are no longer in the building.)

∎ A new 400-person wedding venue will be built on an adjacent parcel that Mott-Formicola purchased.

What's the history of Crescent Beach?

The lakefront property on Edgemere Drive has been a destination in Greece for well over a century. The ornate Crescent Beach Hotel was built there in the 1890s. After it burnt to the ground in 1973, then-owners Joe and Gloria Barry built the restaurant, adding Victorian-style gardens.

For decades, the restaurant flourished with the Barrys at the helm. Holidays were booked months in advance, and its outdoor patio made the property a summertime hang-out.

The restaurant began to show signs of troubles in 2010, when the state Department of Taxation briefly seized the restaurant for non-payment of sales and corporate taxes. But the taxes were paid and the doors reopened within a day.

A year later, business owners on Edgemere complained that a protracted bridge construction project was endangering their viability. Weeks later, Barry closed the restaurant for the winter season and never reopened. It has been shuttered since 2012.

There was a brief plan to reopen as Sul Lago Bistro under new management, but that project was shut down when town inspectors found illegal construction work going on without building or plumbing permits and a host of other code violations.

Developers from Ontario, Canada purchased the property in May 2013, announcing plans to open an Italian-themed casual dining spot. But those efforts were plagued by delays, code violations, neglect and liens over unpaid work. Although improvements to the property was made in fits and starts, the property has been largely dormant since 2017.

In 2019, the property was listed by Hanna Commercial Real Estate with a price tag of $2.5 million. Mott-Formicola did not disclose the purchase price.

This story includes reporting by Meaghan McDermott.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Crescent Beach restaurant in Greece NY has new owner