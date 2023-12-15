Owner of Roxbury clothing store accused of using camera to record employees using bathroom

The owner of Plato's Closet, a clothing retail store in Roxbury Township, has been charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence for allegedly recording employees using the bathroom, officials said.

According to a statement by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Nicholas Zirpoli of Lincoln Park, 35, is accused of using a device to record several male and female employees using the restroom at his clothing store, and then destroying the evidence related to these acts. Zirpoli was arrested Tuesday.

The recordings happened around Feb. 26, the prosecutor's office stated. Allegedly, there are nine identified victims in this case, per the prosecutor's office.

NJ news Multiple fights break out at Teaneck High School after basketball game

Zirpoli was placed in Morris County Correctional Facility upon his arrest, and was released on pre-trial monitoring conditions Wednesday. His first court appearance will be on Jan. 22.

Roxbury Township Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit led the investigation.

Anyone with related information can call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Roxbury Township Police Department at 973-448-2100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Roxbury NJ store owner accused of recording employees