Owner’s screams scare off coyotes dragging dog from back porch, Colorado family says

Jillian Houston and her husband, Hart, were getting ready for bed when they heard what they thought were dogs fighting in their backyard near Aspen, the Colorado family said.

“I opened our bedroom window and saw (four) coyotes attacking what I thought was a dead animal,” Houston told McClatchy News in an email. “l screamed and the coyotes ran off.”

But the prey of the coyotes wasn’t dead — and it wasn’t just any animal.

The coyotes had jumped a fence Monday, Dec. 11, and dragged Max, the family’s 5-year-old dog, from his tipi on their back porch, where he normally spends his evenings.

“We called for Max and he walked back through our front door covered in blood, feces, and snow,” Houston said.

The worried couple examined Max, who weighs 23 pounds, and found puncture wounds through his chest, she said.

They took him to an emergency veterinary clinic, then spent two days moving him from clinic to clinic so he could remain in oxygenated kennels until he could undergo surgery.

The veterinarian found three large tears the size of an index finger in Max’s chest muscles and four broken ribs. Max came home Friday, Dec. 15, but has had numerous check-ups.

“He’s healing surprisingly well after such an extensive surgery, but we are not in the clear until at least (two) weeks after surgery as the coyote bacteria could still be an issue,” Houston said.

Someone has to be by Max’s side at all times while he recovers, she said. Max’s surgery and emergency medical care have already cost $15,000.

Houston adopted Max as a street dog in Bali and he moved with the family to the Aspen area three years ago.

“He is a true mountain/ranch dog now,” Houston said. “Super fast, smart, and our best little friend.”

The Houstons have established a GoFundMe, titled “Max’s survival after the coyote chowdown,’ to help pay for his medical expenses.

“We are just thankful we have Max alive,” she told KDVR. “That’s the best Christmas gift.”