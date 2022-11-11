Owner of Shively hookah lounge was shot and killed early Friday, police say

The owner of a hookah lounge in Shively was shot and killed early Friday by a man who had been asked to leave the business, according to police.

Shively Police Department spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers said in a news release that officers responded just after midnight Friday to Retta's Lounge, 2750 S. 7th Street Road, to a reported shooting.

Officers found a man believed to be in his late 20s who had been fatally shot in the upper chest, Myers said. The victim was reportedly the owner of the hookah lounge.

A preliminary investigation found that security personnel at Retta's Lounge had removed the suspect from the lounge for some unknown reason and were attempting to make him leave the premises prior to the shooting, Myers said.

As the suspect started to leave, he pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, according to Myers.

A security member fired shots at the suspect, striking him in the ankle, Myers added.

The suspect was able to escape on foot and was later arrested in the rear yard of a home in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue, Myers said.

Lance M. Bowman, 33, was charged at the time with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shively police. In November 2022, he was found guilty on all charges, with prosecutors recommending 50 years in prison. Bowman was set to be sentenced the following January, according to a statement from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The victim was identified as James Mentee Jr., who owned Retta's Lounge.

